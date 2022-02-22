The holidays are past us and we’re looking forward to the blooming of the early bulbs and the return of the robins.
But, as Punxsutawney Phil said, there will still be messy weather ahead for six more weeks.
Marlene Lellock, executive director of the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center, said for those days, or even the nice ones, you can bring the family for a visit for some indoor fun.
“We are very happy to report the return of school field trips,” Lellock said. “Several schools have booked their visits for this spring, and we couldn’t be more delighted.”
Educators interested in bringing their students, can visit the Weather Center’s website for information.
Lellock said they have made a slight adjustment to their hours.
The Weather Center is currently open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Satur-
day and Sunday.