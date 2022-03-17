PUNXSUTAWNEY — Saturday is your chance to get in free to the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Admission, normally $8 per person, will be free that day from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Marlene Lellock, Weather Center director, said that Free Admission Saturday was started by the board of directors in 2019 as a way to allow the community to see what the interactive science center has to offer, including the exhibit gallery, theater and gift shop.
“The mission of the center is to educate about the science and folklore of weather prediction,” Lellock said.