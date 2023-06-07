Walston Fest preview

A new fence has been installed in the outfield grass on the Gigliotti Ballfield, just in time for the return of the Walston Festival this weekend.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

WALSTON — It’s been gone for awhile, but this weekend it makes its triumphant return: the Walston Festival.

In its prior life, it was St. Anthony’s Walston Festival, when the Catholic Church was located there.

