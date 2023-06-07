WALSTON — It’s been gone for awhile, but this weekend it makes its triumphant return: the Walston Festival.
Updated: June 8, 2023 @ 7:55 am
WALSTON — It’s been gone for awhile, but this weekend it makes its triumphant return: the Walston Festival.
In its prior life, it was St. Anthony’s Walston Festival, when the Catholic Church was located there.
This new version of the festival will have a softball/cornhole tournament this weekend, Saturday, June 10, through Sunday, June 11, at the Walston Recreation Area, 1715 Walston Road, Walston, PA 15781.
Softball will be played from 8 a.m. to dusk, and Sunday starting at 8 a.m. until completed.
Cornhole begins Sunday at noon, and there will be kids activities on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m., provided by Magic Mike’s Entertainment.
One of everyone’s favorite is returning: fireworks Saturday at dark, sponsored by the Walston Club.
There will be food, a bounce house, games, 50/50 and more.
