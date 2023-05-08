PUNXSUTAWNEY — When we talk about ballet performances, we think of Christmas time; however, there’s a performance coming up this Friday at the Jackson Theater.
Take a magical journey into a toy store where the beautiful handcrafted dolls come alive at night and perform dances from across the globe.
“Fairy Doll,” originally “Die Puppenfee” by composer Josef Bayer and first performed in 1888, was one of the most successful productions in the late 19th century.
The program is this Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m. at the Jackson Theater.
For tickets, call 814-938-8434 or get them at the door by 6:30 that evening. Tickets are $25 for directors seats (floor, rows A-F center), $15 for reserved floor seating and $13 for general seating. There are also “sponsor a student” tickets at $15.