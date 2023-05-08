Van Dyke Fairy Doll

Here some of the performers in “Fairy Doll,” to be presented this Friday at the Jackson Theater at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — When we talk about ballet performances, we think of Christmas time; however, there’s a performance coming up this Friday at the Jackson Theater.

Take a magical journey into a toy store where the beautiful handcrafted dolls come alive at night and perform dances from across the globe. 

Tags

Recommended for you