DUBOIS — If you really want to see the “Eye of the Tiger” in someone’s eyes, you needn’t look any further than the talented young fighters of Team 814 at the WPAL Fitness Center in DuBois, who are all training their hardest because Saturday, March 19, is the moment of truth at the Western Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Championships at the DuBois Country Club.
Aaron Beatty, owner of the WPAL Fitness Center, said he came up with the idea for the fitness center and hosting Golden Gloves in 2012.
“I go the backing from the city and labor unions in 2013, and that is when we had our first Golden Gloves. We got the bulk of our fundraising in 2013, found the facility and started construction at that point. We have had a Golden Gloves or another boxing event every year since then. It’s our lifeline. Our biggest fundraiser of the year revolves around a boxing event. This one is really the breadwinner. People really love a good boxing event. Our sponsors really come out and support us, especially for Golden Gloves,” Beatty said.