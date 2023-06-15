SYKESVILLE — The festival and fair season is moving right along as the Sykesville Fair returns next week from June 18 through June 24.
All of the fan-favorite track events are back this year for fair-goers’ enjoyment. On Sunday, an antique tractor pull will be held at 1 p.m. On Monday, the Enduro Track Racing will return and run laps around the track to compete for the fastest time.
On Tuesday, the Demo Soccer event will return by popular demand. The event consists of Derby Car drivers trying to score goals with a 300-pound soccer ball.
On Wednesday, the old-school demolition derby will return to the track. On Thursday, drag racing for motorcycles, ATVs, 4x4s and side-by-sides will take place at the track. There will be five classes and cash prizes for each division. Trophies will be awarded to all winners in the 12 and under classes as well as the first-place winners in all other classes. On Friday, the Championship Compact Car Derby will take center stage. The cars will compete for a $2,000 prize. There will also be classes for mini-vans and trucks. Pit events will wrap up on Saturday with the Mud Bog Mania. There will be classes in several stock and modified categories with cash prizes and trophies awarded for each.
Following the Mud Bog, stay tuned for a new event: Obstacle Course Mayhem, where drivers will compete in five different classes for their best time completing the course. Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the winners.
Also on Saturday will be the kids fair from noon to 3 p.m. with free admission and carnival rides for kids 12 and under. There will be a meet-and-greet with Disney princesses and Spider-Man, a magic show, trapeze and thrill show, balloon animals, the Rock N Roll Pet Store and a DJ Dance Party.
The Sykesville Fair also has plenty of shows that all week long. Each will be performed twice nightly from Monday through Friday and three times on Saturday.
The High Flying Pages Trapeze and Thrill Show will feature “America’s premier aerial troupe taking to the sky on the Flying Trapeze while they carry on a family tradition that spans generations.” The act also includes motorcycle racing in the “Globe of Death.”
If magic is more your thing, then check out Extreme Illusions and Escapes. Josh and Lea Knotts have traveled the country entertaining all manner of audiences in 300 shows a year, featuring stage illusions, escapes and audience participation.
There’s also the Rock N Roll Pet Store, featuring music, magic, stage performance, puppets and live animals.
Musically, the fair has a variety of shows and genres on offer. On Monday, audiences will be treated to a tribute to the “king of rock and roll” by Elvis impersonator Scott Allegretto. On Tuesday, The Moore Brothers will take the stage playing hits throughout the decades. On Wednesday, fans of the music featured in the feature presentations of Walt Disney will be thrilled by The Little Mermen. The band performs in full costume, dressing up as their favorite Disney characters. The group tours nationally and has shared the stage with Green Day, Stevie Nicks and Joan Jett. On Thursday, The Rum Dums will perform. On Friday, classic rock band Quarterstick will take the stage. Saturday will feature the double feature of classic country band Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band and The Avenue, playing rock throughout the ages.
There will be two special events at the fair. On Thursday, a Youth Talent Showcase will be held for participants 25 and younger to show off their skills and unique talents. Each participant will receive free fair admission and be entered to win one of four $250 prizes. There will be no judging. Any type of talent is welcome. For more information, visit www.sykesvillefair.com.
Saturday will mark the return of Imagine Wrestling with special guest James Ellsworth as seen on WWE.