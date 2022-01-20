If you are a fan of Investigation Discovery or true crime documentaries, then James T. Baumgratz’s new book, “Murders and Mysterious Deaths in the Pennsylvania Wilds Volume 1,” may be right up your dark alley. The book explores 25 cases of murder and mysterious disappearances in 12 and a half different counties: Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, our own Jefferson County, Lycoming, McKean, the northern half of Centre, Potter, Tioga, and Warren counties.
Baumgratz said this is his fifth book chronicling murders in the local area, with other books centered around Elk County. He said growing up, he was always interested in local murders.