PUNXSUTAWNEY — The SS.C.D. Lawn Festival will make its grand return tonight at the school and church, continuing through Sunday.
Whitney Bargerstock, SS.C.D. Lawn Festival director, said they started planning back in March with a committee of school parents and festival veterans who have been doing this for 30 years.
They put the tents up on Wednesday in preparation for the opening at 5:30 p.m. this evening.
“We’ve contracted with a rental company that brings in games; it’s called Fun Services. We had brought them in last year for the first time and they were very successful and we are bringing more games in from them this year,” Bargerstock said.
The big event tonight, beginning at 9 p.m., is Movie on the Lawn. They have a big blow-up screen in the ballfield on Pine Street.
Guests are encouraged to bring a chair and blanket. The movie is “Sing 2” and will be shown for free to anyone who wants to come.
Bargerstock said they’ll have popcorn, snowcones and refreshments on the grounds.
On Saturday, they are having a Home Run Derby at the Walston Ball Field at 10 a.m., and the players will receive a voucher for dinner when they pay the registration fee.
“So you go hit there and come up Saturday at the Lawn Festival for dinner,” she said.
The full schedule for the weekend:
• 5:30 p.m. — Festival Begins
• 6 p.m. — Kids Art Show Voting begins. Voting ends on Sunday at 6 p.m., with the winner announced at 7 p.m. Sunday.
• 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. —Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band
• 9 p.m. — Movie on the Lawn
• 10 a.m. — Home Run Derby Registration at Walston Field.
• Noon — Road Rally Registration at pavilion returns at 7 p.m.
• 3 p.m. — Volleyball Registration and Open Play tournament starts at 4 p.m.
• 6 to 7:30 p.m. — Citizens Band
• 7 p.m. — Alumni Reception
• 7:30 to 10 p.m. — White Shadow Band
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.— Polka Mike
• 11 a.m. Children’s Liturgy: Story and Craft
• 11 a.m.— Health Ministry booth opens.
• Noon — Car Cruise registration opens
• 3 to 5:30 p.m. — Children’s Talent Show
• 3 p.m. — Hoop Shoot Registration starts at 4 p.m.
• 4 p.m. — Barbershop Quartet
• 6 to 9:30 p.m. — Sharptones
• 10 p.m. — All major prize drawings will be announced.