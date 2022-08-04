SSCD Lawn Festival tent

The tents are up and ready for fun as the annual SS.C.D. Lawn Festival kicks off at 5:30 p.m. this evening.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The SS.C.D. Lawn Festival will make its grand return tonight at the school and church, continuing through Sunday.

Whitney Bargerstock, SS.C.D. Lawn Festival director, said they started planning back in March with a committee of school parents and festival veterans who have been doing this for 30 years.

