It’s that time of the year — yes, indeed, that time when I completely lose all credibility as a self-described movie buff by predicting the Oscars very badly!
Last year, I made a big deal about how I’m almost never right about Best Picture. I then went on to successfully predict Nomadland’s big win. But the proverbial monkey’s paw curled somewhere, and I otherwise had a record bad year. I cracked double-digits in the “Wrong” column for the first time since I can remember. In my defense, Anthony Hopkins screwed up a lot of ballots in 2021.
I’m probably going to do even worse this year. This is the most competitive Oscars in recent memory; there are several categories where I can picture almost any of the nominees winning. Do not put any money down on Best Actress; you’re probably kissing it goodbye.
Still, I live for these moments of ritual public humiliation. So here’s my ballot for 2022, along with my passive-aggressive notes about what I think should have been in the running. Note that outside of the short film and documentary categories, I have seen every nominee except for Parallel Mothers. Feel free to follow along at home Sunday evening and have a hearty laugh at my expense.
Best Picture
The nominees: Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story
Should win: The Power of the Dog
Should have been nominated: The Tragedy of Macbeth, The Green Knight, The Last Duel
Prediction: CODA
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
The nominees: Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!; Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog; Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth; Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos; Will Smith, King Richard
Should win: Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Should have been nominated: Joaquin Phoenix, C’mon C’mon; Bradley Cooper, Nightmare Alley
Prediction: Will Smith, King Richard
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
The nominees: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Kristen Stewart, Spencer; Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos; Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter; Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Should win: Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Should have been nominated: Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza; Jodie Comer, The Last Duel
Prediction: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
The nominees: Ciarán Hinds, Belfast; J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos; Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog; Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog; Troy Kotsur, CODA
Should win: Troy Kotsur, CODA
Should have been nominated: Mike Faist, West Side Story
Prediction: Troy Kotsur, CODA
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
The nominees: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story; Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard; Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter; Judi Dench, Belfast; Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Should win: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Should have been nominated: Ann Dowd, Mass
Prediction: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story