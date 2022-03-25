Movies graphic
It’s that time of the year — yes, indeed, that time when I completely lose all credibility as a self-described movie buff by predicting the Oscars very badly!

Last year, I made a big deal about how I’m almost never right about Best Picture. I then went on to successfully predict Nomadland’s big win. But the proverbial monkey’s paw curled somewhere, and I otherwise had a record bad year. I cracked double-digits in the “Wrong” column for the first time since I can remember. In my defense, Anthony Hopkins screwed up a lot of ballots in 2021.

I’m probably going to do even worse this year. This is the most competitive Oscars in recent memory; there are several categories where I can picture almost any of the nominees winning. Do not put any money down on Best Actress; you’re probably kissing it goodbye.

Still, I live for these moments of ritual public humiliation. So here’s my ballot for 2022, along with my passive-aggressive notes about what I think should have been in the running. Note that outside of the short film and documentary categories, I have seen every nominee except for Parallel Mothers. Feel free to follow along at home Sunday evening and have a hearty laugh at my expense.

Best Picture

The nominees: Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story

Should win: The Power of the Dog

Should have been nominated: The Tragedy of Macbeth, The Green Knight, The Last Duel

Prediction: CODA

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

The nominees:  Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!; Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog; Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth; Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos; Will Smith, King Richard

Should win: Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Should have been nominated: Joaquin Phoenix, C’mon C’mon; Bradley Cooper, Nightmare Alley

Prediction: Will Smith, King Richard

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

The nominees: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Kristen Stewart, Spencer; Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos; Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter; Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Should win: Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Should have been nominated: Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza; Jodie Comer, The Last Duel

Prediction: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

The nominees: Ciarán Hinds, Belfast; J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos; Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog; Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog; Troy Kotsur, CODA

Should win: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Should have been nominated: Mike Faist, West Side Story

Prediction: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

The nominees: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story; Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard; Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter; Judi Dench, Belfast; Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Should win: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Should have been nominated: Ann Dowd, Mass

Prediction: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

