“Ridiculous Nicholas” performs at the Groundhog Festival on Thursday. He has more shows scheduled today.

HUDSON — If you stop by the Groundhog Festival in Hudson on Route 36 by Yoder’s Antique Mall today, you’re going to see something that you may have never seen before: the Ridiculous Nicholas Show.

Performing for 10 years Nick does a bit of everything with a comedic spin and unique flair.

