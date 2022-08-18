HUDSON — If you stop by the Groundhog Festival in Hudson on Route 36 by Yoder’s Antique Mall today, you’re going to see something that you may have never seen before: the Ridiculous Nicholas Show.
Performing for 10 years Nick does a bit of everything with a comedic spin and unique flair.
Why is Nick so ridiculous?
“I was born that way, my nickname is Nicholas, my birth certificate says ridiculous,” Nicholas said.
“I’ve been doing this for about 10 years. I started with juggling with my feet and I realized I can’t juggle with my hands, so I might as well learn that at the same time,” Nicholas said.