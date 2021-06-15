HUSTON TWP. — A Reynoldsville teenager was injured Sunday night in a crash after his vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole in Clearfield County.
The 16-year-old female was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment of unknown severity by Bennetts Valley Ambulance Service.
The teen was traveling south on Bennetts Valley Highway (Route 255), just north of Parrish Road, in Huston Township around 8:18 p.m. Sunday at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass a truck in a no passing zone, according to state police at DuBois.