Punxsutawney Area High School's own Kaleb Young matched his seeding at this weekend's Big Ten Wrestling Championships by finishing second overall for the Iowa Hawkeyes at 157 pounds. Young finished runner-up to the top seed, Northwestern's Ryan Deakin.
Young started his tournament Saturday in the quarterfinals with a 4-0 decision over Michigan State's Chase Saldate, then advanced with a 3-2 decision in extra time over Minnesota's Brayton Lee. Deakin claimed a 6-0 decision in the finals for the title.
The Hawkeyes were the top-ranked team, and they also held true to that form
by winning the team title with 159.5 points, 35.5 ahead of Penn State which scored 124 for second place.