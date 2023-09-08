Punxsutawney native Rob Long and co-author Andrew Dolberg are putting a fantastical spin on the lore of Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog, while also calling attention to important environmental issues in their new book “The Great Weather Diviner: The Untold Origin of Punxsutawney Phil.”
Long said “The Great Weather Diviner” is a middle-grade book written in the style of “Harry Potter,” explaining that they wrote it for a younger audience while also including many metaphors that older audiences will pick up on and enjoy. He said the book takes place in an original setting populated by intelligent animals. He said Punxsutawney is in the book, but it is a fictionalized and fantastical version of the town.