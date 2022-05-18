Do you believe dreams can come true with hard work and dedication? Former Punxsy resident Matthew Jenkins certainly thinks so. He is currently out in California pursuing his dreams of a career in music and directing.
Jenkins said he grew up in the area, a native of Punxsutawney, and spent a lot of time in Mahaffey as well.
He said around eight years ago he decided to pursue his dreams of a career in music and film, and jumped on a Greyhound bus bound for Palm Springs, California, with an acoustic guitar and $1,300 to his name. He said the arts had always fascinated him when he was young, which spurred his decision.
“Honestly, I was scared at first, but I really believed in myself. I love the town of Punxsutawney, but it can be hard to make it there. I just knew in my heart that I was destined for more. When I got on the Greyhound bus, I knew it was all about my thinking. I just thought ‘This could end up one of two ways. I could go to California and make all my dreams come true, or I could end up on skid row. It’s totally up to me. When I got dropped off, everything started to fall in place for me. I really thank God; if wasn’t for God, I wouldn’t be where I am at. I really believed he would carry me, and he did.”
He said he was approached by musician Jessika Von Rabbit to direct a music video for her entitled “Who the Hell Knows?” After that video, Von Rabbit approached Jenkins again with Jesse Hughes, the frontman for the rock band Eagles of Death Metal. The pair said they wanted to make a hybrid music video and short film, which would be a remake of “Boys don’t Cry/I want to be a Cowboy”.
“It’s a black and white Western that has everything from saloon scenes to robberies to jail breaks. It’s super exciting,” Jenkins said.
He said as the video was being prepared to be released, Von Rabbit was approached by the first annual Pioneertown Film Festival. Jenkins said they will be releasing their video alongside Hollywood star Jason Momoa, who will debut his film “The Last Manhunt.”