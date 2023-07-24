PUNXSUTAWNEY — One of Punxsutawney borough’s biggest weeks of the year is over: Festival in the Park.
Katie Laska, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce president, said the chamber has had a busy month with the Festival in the Park.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery in Jefferson County (1 Month)
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery in Jefferson County 2 Months
|$28.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery in Jefferson Coutny 12 Months
|$157.75
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Jefferson County 6 Months
|$85.50
|for 182 days
|Home Delivery in Jefferson County 3 Months
|$42.75
|for 91 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
PUNXSUTAWNEY — One of Punxsutawney borough’s biggest weeks of the year is over: Festival in the Park.
Katie Laska, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce president, said the chamber has had a busy month with the Festival in the Park.
“We want to thank all our sponsors; without you, we could not have had the successful week of festivities,” Laska said.
“Special thanks to The Shadow Hotel for the generous sponsorship of the fireworks; they were amazing,” Laska said. “Thanks to Tim Krise, we were able to add the new addition of rides this year, which really added to the park.”
Laska thanked Hugill Sanitation for the dumpster, Jeff Shaffer for the food court canopy, local fire departments for Firemen’s Day, the Punxsutawney Borough Council and the volunteers who helped daily.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.