What’s your favorite scary movie? If your answer was the “Scream” movies, you are in for a treat, as the newest installment of the slasher series, simply titled “Scream,” will release this Friday.
According to executive producer and Punx-sutawney native Chad Villella, although the movie is the fifth installment of the “Scream” franchise, they did not include the numeral five as a way to present the movie as something new.
“The title is just ‘Scream.’ We are not using the number five; that was a decision made by the head of Spyglass Entertainment, Gary Barber. He wants to see it as a potentially new franchise. In all actuality, it is the fifth ‘Scream’ movie,” Villella said.