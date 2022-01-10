Scream

Some familiar hands helped shape the story of Ghostface, the iconic killer from the “Scream” movies, as Punxsutawney native Chad Villella, who has been involved in the production of a number of major horror movies, was an executive producer on the latest sequel, which hits theaters this weekend.

What’s your favorite scary movie? If your answer was the “Scream” movies, you are in for a treat, as the newest installment of the slasher series, simply titled “Scream,” will release this Friday.

According to executive producer and Punx-sutawney native Chad Villella, although the movie is the fifth installment of the “Scream” franchise, they did not include the numeral five as a way to present the movie as something new.

“The title is just ‘Scream.’ We are not using the number five; that was a decision made by the head of Spyglass Entertainment, Gary Barber. He wants to see it as a potentially new franchise. In all actuality, it is the fifth ‘Scream’ movie,” Villella said.

