PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Citizens Band will hold their 10th annual Alumni Band Concert on Sunday, July 2, at 2 p.m. in the James A. Colonna Performance Hall at the Punxsutawney Area High School.
The public is invited to attend the concert, and there’s no admission charge, although donations are welcome to help with the band’s expenses.
“The popular annual event, first held in 2012, led to the formation of the Punxsutawney Citizens Band later that year,” said Laurie Spence, one of the directors of the band.
The other directors are Dureena Pierce and Randy Doverspike.
Spence said this is the 10th year for the concert, which was not held in 2020 due to COVID19 restrictions.
This year’s concert will feature a selection of secular and sacred pieces, including marches and popular works.