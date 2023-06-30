Citizens Band

Here are the members of the Punxsutawney Citizens’ Band during their rehearsal at the First English Lutheran Church Social Hall, preparing for their concert at the James A. Colonna Performance Hall on Sunday, July 2, at 2 p.m.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Citizens Band will hold their 10th annual Alumni Band Concert on Sunday, July 2, at 2 p.m. in the James A. Colonna Performance Hall at the Punxsutawney Area High School.

The public is invited to attend the concert, and there’s no admission charge, although donations are welcome to help with the band’s expenses.

Recommended for you