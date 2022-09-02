Spirit logo

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Plans for another Punxsutawney Theatre Arts Guild production are underway. The troupe will be staging “2 Across” by Jerry Mayer. 

Auditions are scheduled for Sept. 6 and 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church on the corner of Union and Findley streets. Roles are for one man aged 30 or older and one woman aged 30 or older.

Tags

Recommended for you