PUNXSUTAWNEY — Plans for another Punxsutawney Theatre Arts Guild production are underway. The troupe will be staging “2 Across” by Jerry Mayer.
Auditions are scheduled for Sept. 6 and 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church on the corner of Union and Findley streets. Roles are for one man aged 30 or older and one woman aged 30 or older.
Guild president Jef Dinsmore states, “Having read this play I find it a perfect opportunity for two adults who have never acted with us or have rarely acted with us to come back to the stage. It is also fit for those who want to give the theatrical experience a try for the first time. It is a charming piece, a great character study, and the guild staff is eager to work with anyone who is lucky enough to be chosen through the audition process.”