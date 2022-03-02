PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Theatre Arts Guild is proud to announce that it is back to the stage after the long pandemic halted major productions for the past two years.
The local troupe, in existence since 1975, is presenting “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” by Joe Landry. It will be staged at the Punxsutawney Presbyterian Church, corner of Union and Findley streets, on March 4 and 5. Curtain time is at 7:30 p.m., and both performances are open to the public. Ticket prices are $9 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and $5 for students.