PTAG Hitchcock

The cast and crew of “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” by Joe Landry rehearses for performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The show is at the Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney. In Punxsutawney. Pictured are: (front, from left) Ilona Fye, Nancy Pearce, Mady Matthews, (back) Doug Fye Michael Shaffer, Jef Dinsmore, Jessica Schidlmeier and Debra Dinsmore.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Theatre Arts Guild is proud to announce that it is back to the stage after the long pandemic halted major productions for the past two years. 

The local troupe, in existence since 1975, is presenting “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” by Joe Landry. It will be staged at the Punxsutawney Presbyterian Church, corner of Union and Findley streets, on March 4 and 5. Curtain time is at 7:30 p.m., and both performances are open to the public. Ticket prices are $9 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and $5 for students. 

Tags

Recommended for you