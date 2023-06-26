PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Theatre Arts Guild declares, “We confess that we love a good farce. Plus, we love it when it makes our audiences howl with laughter.” The Guild’s production of “Drinking Habits” by Tom Smith, via Playscripts Inc., will surely invoke laughs when it hits the local stage, they said.
The two-act comedy is set for Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, at the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School auditorium. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at the door. 2023 Patrons tickets are also honored.
Attending audiences will find themselves in the simple surroundings of a convent where nuns get mixed up in silly shenanigans in between their devotions. Two nuns, Sister Augusta (played by Jennifer Setree) and Sister Philamena (played by Debra Dinsmore), spend their time repairing clerical clothes for the Church, all while under the watchful eye of Mother Superior (played by Kathy Dinsmore). What the Mother doesn’t know is that the Sisters are also secretly making wine to sell to the locals in order to keep the convent solvent. Mistaken identities and investigation come into play when news reporters Sally (played by Jessica Schidlmeier) and Paul (played by Doug Fye) go undercover as a nun and a priest to find out if the rumors of the side hustle are really true.
PTAG’s production of “Drinking Habits” is also being staged at the Verna Leith Sawmill Theater in Cook Forest. The troupe has been performing their summer show there for over 40 years. Go to sawmill.org or call 814-927-6655 for ticket reservations to the small-seat woodland theater. Show dates at this venue are July 6, 7 and 8.