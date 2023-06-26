PTAG logo

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Theatre Arts Guild declares, “We confess that we love a good farce. Plus, we love it when it makes our audiences howl with laughter.” The Guild’s production of “Drinking Habits” by Tom Smith, via Playscripts Inc., will surely invoke laughs when it hits the local stage, they said. 

The two-act comedy is set for Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, at the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School auditorium. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at the door. 2023 Patrons tickets are also honored. 

