Two students from the Punxsutawney Area School District currently have artwork on virtual display for the 2022 Pennsyl-vania Art Education Association Youth Art Month exhibit.
March is nationally recognized as the month to celebrate and commend young artists. The exhibit displays artwork from children in kindergarten through 12th grade, submitted by their art teacher.
Laci Lingenfelter (grade 12) and Jared Meeks (grade 11) have art on display.
Meeks’ artwork was also chosen by PAEA jurors to receive the Region 3 Award of Excellence. Region 3 consists of Armstrong, Clarion, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson and Venango counties.