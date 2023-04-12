PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s that time of year again: the annual Variety Show at Punxsutawney Area High School, which means it’s also fudge time.
PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s that time of year again: the annual Variety Show at Punxsutawney Area High School, which means it’s also fudge time.
The directors of the 2022-2023 Variety Show are Dawson Neufeld, Elizabeth Long, Ariah Drum.
Long said they’ve been working on this since the beginning of February.
The show will be held tonight, Friday and Saturday, April 13-15, at 7 p.m.
General admission tickets will be sold at the door the nights of the show at $8 each. Any remaining reserved seat tickets will also be available the nights of the show while supplies last at $10 each. The public is invited to come out and support the Class of 2023 and the Margaret C. Boles Foundation — and don’t forget to buy fudge, which supports the foundation as well.
