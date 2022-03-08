Punxsutawney Area High School musical theater students will be performing “Seussical” in the PAHS auditorium on March 18 at 7 p.m. and on March 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased the week of at the high school and at the door.
“Seussical” is a musical mix of multiple different stories written by Dr. Seuss, including “Horton Hears a Who,” “Gertrude McFuzz” and many others.
“It’s very interesting. I could probably not explain the plot to you fully right now if I tried. So I just think people need to come see it because it’s cute and it’s cool,” stated Nevaeh Parente, who stars as Gertrude McFuzz, when she described the musical.
Musical theater in the school district has been around for many years. “The Addams Family,” “The Sound of Music” and Beauty and the Beast are all examples of musicals the department has done in previous years.
“Making sure that we choose a musical that fits the folks that are going to be a part of the musical,” stated Erin Knepper, who is the director, when asked what the most challenging part of picking the musical was. This can be a tough task; however, she said she believed she could fill all roles with the correct voice parts.