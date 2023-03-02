The PMEA District 3 Junior District Choir Festival was held on Jan. 16 at Redbank Valley, co-hosted by Carrie McIntire from Redbank and Ryan Carter from Brookville.
All participating students from grades 7-9 performed in either the treble choir conducted by Rebecca Sensor or the bass choir conducted by Randall Frye. The 13 representatives from Punxsutawney this year were Raven May, Daegen States, Zachary Stiver, Domanick Adams, Sailor Parks, Maddlyn Clark, Beth Vallies, Kadence Duncan, Jacelyn Keibler, Ryann Cook, Hannah Mohney, Brianna Fronk-Sunderlin and Makila Rich.