PUNXSUTAWNEY — When you hear the phrase “When you wish upon a star,” what do you think of?
Probably Disney World in Orlando, Florida, which is where the Punxsutawney Area High School Band will be traveling at the end of April.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$13.50
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 2 Months
|$26.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$39.75
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$79.50
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$145.75
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
PUNXSUTAWNEY — When you hear the phrase “When you wish upon a star,” what do you think of?
Probably Disney World in Orlando, Florida, which is where the Punxsutawney Area High School Band will be traveling at the end of April.
They need your help, which is why the Punxsutawney Band Parents are holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser this Saturday.
Stacy Houser, Punxsutawney Band Parents president, said the fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at the McCalmont Township Fire Hall in Anita.
She said the fire company was very kind and donated use of the hall to the band.
“We’re very appreciative of that,” she said.
Houser said that you can dine in or eat out at a cost of $10 for adults and $5 for ages five to 12, and four and under are free.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.