PAHS Band Disney World

The Punxsutawney Area High School Band who will be traveling to Disney World at the end of April, Punxsy Band Parents are holding a fundraiser for their trip on Saturday at McCalmont Township Fire Hall.

 Photo courtesy of Ken Diem/K&K Photography

PUNXSUTAWNEY — When you hear the phrase “When you wish upon a star,” what do you think of?

Probably Disney World in Orlando, Florida, which is where the Punxsutawney Area High School Band will be traveling at the end of April.

