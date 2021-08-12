White Shadow Music in the Park 2021
Photo by Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit

A popular local group — White Shadow — managed to get in about half an hour’s worth of old favorites before evening storms moved into Punxsutawney Thursday, prematurely ending the penultimate week of Music in the Park. The Moore Brothers were originally scheduled to play, but were unable to make it. Music in the Park will conclude Thursday with a performance by Almost Mulberry, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Barclay Square.

