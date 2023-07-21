Today is the last day of the Jefferson County Fair — but it’s only the beginning of fair season, which will be right back in action Sunday with the beginning of the annual Clarion County Fair.
The fair will run through July 29 at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
The gates open daily at 9 a.m. The carnival rides are open from 5 p.m. to close Monday through Friday, and 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to close on Saturday.
Admission on Sunday is by free will donation to a local charity or organization. Admission is $10 the rest of the week — free for children two and under (no rides) — which includes parking, general admission and grandstand seating on a first come, first served basis.
On Monday, Military Appreciation Day, all military members with a military card will receive free admission. On Wednesday, Disability Awareness Day, there will be free admission for each disabled individual and one caregiver from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Friday, Senior Citizens Day, all seniors will be admitted free until 3 p.m.
This year’s festivities include the annual favorites — races, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derbies, and livestock shows — as well as handful of unique events. Sunday is the RVCA Festival of Music, a hymn sing and devotional program with the Redbank Valley Church Association, featuring the Leatherwood Band. Wednesday will feature a presentation of Charlie Wyant’s “Spurred to Victory,” a gospel message through the illustration of the horse. That day will also bring East Coast Pro Wrestling to Clarion County.
There will also be four free shows throughout the day. The High Flying Pages, an aerial troupe, will present sky-high acrobatics at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. daily, beginning Monday, with an additional 2 p.m. show on Saturday. Tumbleweed Crossing, a comedy Wild West gunfight and stunt show, will appear at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Rock N Roll Pet Show will be
held at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. You can also check out First Bite Fishing Tanks daily. You can watch the fish or catch the fish. Fishing instructors are on-site at all times to ensure safety. Participants can learn to handle different species of fish and safely return them to the water. They can also learn about different species of live bait for better fishing success.