PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area High School Dramatics Club is inviting the public to its presentation of a modern twist on an old favorite: “Alice vs Wonderland,” with performances to begin this evening at 7 p.m.
A second show will hit the stage at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The show casts Alice as a modern teenager who, much like the original character, gets lost in a bizarre land and encounters a series of classic characters and settings while trying to find her way home. The school district’s website describes “Alice vs Wonderland” as a “surreal” adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s stories by playwright Brendan Shea.
Tickets can be purchased during activity period today, or at the door prior to the performances. The cost is $5 for reserved seating and $3 for general admission.