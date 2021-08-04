DUBOIS — Treasure Lake music lovers are in for a real treat this weekend as the band The Steel Woods is set to return to the Treasure Lake Ski Lodge stage at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The band dips into a variety of genres and, according to lead singer Wes Bayliss, does its own thing.
“This band, we really do what we want. There are a lot of ideas on exactly what genre we are. I guess southern rock is the easiest answer. We try not to pigeonhole ourselves. We just hope that people like our music,” Bayliss said.