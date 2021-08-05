B n' B Acoustic Music in the Park 2021
Photo by Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit

B n’ B Acoustic brought classic tunes from throughout the decades to Barclay Square for Thursday evening’s installment of Music in the Park. Next Thursday’s act is the Moore Brothers, who play a variety of styles from classic rock to country. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Punxsutawney Area Community Center.

Tags

Recommended for you