Mode 7 Gaming

Owner Tom Pratt plays a round of pinball at his new business, Mode 7 Gaming.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Did you grow up with your favorite games in the 70s, such as “Pong,” “Asteroids,” “Lunar Lander,” “Space Invaders,” “Galaxian,” “Pac-Man,” “Sea Wolf” and “Phoenix”?

If you’ve wanted to return to those days of yesteryear and play your favorite games, then you want to head over to 109 N. Findley Street to Mode 7 Gaming.

Tags

Recommended for you