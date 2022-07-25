PUNXSUTAWNEY — Did you grow up with your favorite games in the 70s, such as “Pong,” “Asteroids,” “Lunar Lander,” “Space Invaders,” “Galaxian,” “Pac-Man,” “Sea Wolf” and “Phoenix”?
If you’ve wanted to return to those days of yesteryear and play your favorite games, then you want to head over to 109 N. Findley Street to Mode 7 Gaming.
However, if you like being on the cutting edge of video games like “Fall Guys,” “Rocket League,” “Fortnite,” “Minecraft” and “Among Us,” you’ll find these popular games and full selection of PC games that you can try your hand at when you visit Mode 7.
Tom and Kambrea Pratt, with help from their kids, Kairi and Tristan, have opened up a new entertainment center in Punxsutawney.
Tom said that Mode 7 Gaming is a retro arcade and PC gaming center.
“It might be like the only one in the area,” Tom said, adding that they are trying to combine PC gaming and e-sports with classic, retro and console gaming.
“We just want to provide something locally for people to do and have a good time; everything here is all-you-can-play for one price,” he said. “You pay one flat fee and it covers the entire time that you’re here. Everything is on free play.”