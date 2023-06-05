PUNXSUTAWNEY — Another “Magical Night” is in the books, as this year’s disco party-themed prom was held at the Punxsutawney First Church of God on Saturday May 20.
Dawn McKenrick, special education instructor, said more than 30 prom-goers, along with their escorts, danced the night away to music from the late 70s and early 80s.
Disco dancer silhouettes and records adorned the walls, while a disco ball hung over the dance floor for special lighting effects. Pinatas filled with goodies rounded out the fun for the evening.
What would a prom be without royalty? Brandon Evans was crowned this year’s king, and the queen was Heather Gilespe. They were provided with crowns and sashes to commemorate the event.