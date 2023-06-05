Magical Nights Prom 2023

Brandon Evans and Heather Gilespe were crowned king and queen at the Magical Nights Prom.

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Another “Magical Night” is in the books, as this year’s disco party-themed prom was held at the Punxsutawney First Church of God on Saturday May 20. 

Dawn McKenrick, special education instructor, said more than 30 prom-goers, along with their escorts, danced the night away to music from the late 70s and early 80s. 

