PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Senior Center has taken up a new activity that requires them to head down the street at Groundhog Lanes in Punxsutawney.
Debbie Long, Punxsutawney Senior Center manager, said that they had a good turnout for the first one, and the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging paid for lunch to see how it would go.
“They didn’t have to bowl because there are some who would say that they don’t bowl and we didn’t want it to be an obstacle to keep someone from not attending,” Long said.
Long said that they had the bumpers set up so those who have no experience bowling could bowl.
“The consumers who didn’t bowl were cheering on the others who did bowl,” she said. “They are going to try a portable meal like a box lunch, so they would still pay the suggested donation of $2.50 for anyone 16 and older.”