Senior Center bowling

Those who attend the Punxsutawney Senior Center are seen cheering their fellow attendees on as they went bowling at Groundhog Lanes back in January. They are planning to do it again in March.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Senior Center has taken up a new activity that requires them to head down the street at Groundhog Lanes in Punxsutawney.

Debbie Long, Punxsutawney Senior Center manager, said that they had a good turnout for the first one, and the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging paid for lunch to see how it would go.

