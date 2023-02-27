PUNXSUTAWNEY — Local radio stations are entering the livestreaming age.
Stevette Rosen, manager for Renda Broadcasting in Punxsutawney, said it’s certainly not new; their larger radio stations have been streaming for years now.
Updated: February 28, 2023 @ 11:08 am
“We’re excited to have all three stations, WPXZ 104.1 FM, WKQL Kool 103.3 FM and WECZ Fox Sports Radio 100.9 FM and 1540 AM,” Rosen said, adding that all you have to do is go to their websites and turn on the livestreams.
