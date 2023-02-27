WPXZ Eddie G. livestream

WPXZ morning host Eddie G. is seen here broadcasting on livestream.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Local radio stations are entering the livestreaming age.

Stevette Rosen, manager for Renda Broadcasting in Punxsutawney, said it’s certainly not new; their larger radio stations have been streaming for years now.

