Having a toddler can be tough, but as Samantha Scanlon can tell you in her book, “Memoirs of a Moddler,” it can also be hilarious.
Scanlon, of Reynoldsville, said she is a mother of five children and became a stay-at-home mom when her daughter was a toddler. That experience inspired her to write a Facebook blog about her toddler’s misadventures. She wrote the book based on her blog.
“Seeing all of the crazy and ridiculous things that she does, you just...you can’t,” She said.
She said that she had originally joined several mom groups on Facebook and would repeatedly get banned from them for the humorous jokes and appellations she applies to her kids. One such appellation, the word “moddler,” or “monster toddler,” went into the title of her book and blog. She was prompted to start her blog out of frustration from being banned.
“I just got sick of it and I made my blog, which has grown a lot. I have around 13,000 followers and I just made it two years ago. It’s been crazy,” Scanlon said.