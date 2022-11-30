The Pennsylvania Barn Scrapbook

A local author, Clair Kriner, has continued his grandfather’s project, writing a series of books on the history of farming in Clearfield and Jefferson counties.

 Photo by Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit

DUBOIS — Clair Kriner is following in his grandfather’s footsteps and fulfilling his dream by publishing a series of books focusing on the history of barns, farms, dairies, old mills and farming in general in Clearfield and Jefferson counties.

In 1992, Kriner’s grandfather, Raymond Kriner, published a book titled “History Notes,” a compilation of stories from local newspapers, as well as his personal memories detailing the history of the greater DuBois area.

