DUBOIS — Clair Kriner is following in his grandfather’s footsteps and fulfilling his dream by publishing a series of books focusing on the history of barns, farms, dairies, old mills and farming in general in Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
In 1992, Kriner’s grandfather, Raymond Kriner, published a book titled “History Notes,” a compilation of stories from local newspapers, as well as his personal memories detailing the history of the greater DuBois area.
Kriner lived on a 139-acre farm in the Helvetia section of Brady Township, in the farm house that his grandfather, Lewis M. Kriner, built in 1888. He was a coal miner, railroad worker and farmer.
Kriner was working on a book about the history of local barns in the late ‘80s. At one of his son’s auctions, he bought two old barn pictures for $65. His family joked that the book was going to be expensive reading. Kriner was never able to complete or publish that book.
A resident of the greater DuBois area all of his life, Clair Kriner gained an appreciation for antiques and the history of the local area by helping his father Fred with his antique business.
In 1996, he inherited the family farm and his grandfather’s collection of local history books on the area’s towns, railroads, mines and logging industry, among other topics. He assembled a scrapbook on the Kriner family farms.
In 2012, Kriner pulled his grandfather’s barn book notes out of the bottom of a cabinet, where they had been for 15 years. They included many old barn pictures, newspaper clippings, a list of 120 old barns and pictures of 30 of them, his grandfather’s story and pictures of his great-grandfather’s barn raising in 1922, as well as a picture of the barn building tool collection that was taken before they were sold at auction. Kriner decided that the book was worth publishing. He started taking pictures and researching the old and new barns and sheds in Clearfield and Jefferson counties in his spare time.