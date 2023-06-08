Laurel Pet Parade file photo

Pictured are the winners of last year’s Pet Parade, an annual Laurel Festival favorite that is once again on the schedule of events in 2023.

 Spirit file photo

BROOKVILLE — Laurel Festival kicks off on Saturday, and there are plenty of activities on order throughout the week for festival-goers.

Saturday, June 10 is Art in the Park. The food court will officially open at 11 a.m. on N. Pickering St. from noon to 5 p.m. CREATE Brookville will host the Art in the Park festivities with games, activities and a lineup of live music at the town square. At 2 p.m., an RC Race will be held at 6 Darrah Street. Registration begins at 12 noon  Watershed Books will be holding a book sale at the store and the town square from noon to 5 p.m., as well as a live poetry and prose reading from 5 to 7 p.m. featuring David Drayer, Michael Dittman and over a dozen regional authors.

