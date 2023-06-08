BROOKVILLE — Laurel Festival kicks off on Saturday, and there are plenty of activities on order throughout the week for festival-goers.
Saturday, June 10 is Art in the Park. The food court will officially open at 11 a.m. on N. Pickering St. from noon to 5 p.m. CREATE Brookville will host the Art in the Park festivities with games, activities and a lineup of live music at the town square. At 2 p.m., an RC Race will be held at 6 Darrah Street. Registration begins at 12 noon Watershed Books will be holding a book sale at the store and the town square from noon to 5 p.m., as well as a live poetry and prose reading from 5 to 7 p.m. featuring David Drayer, Michael Dittman and over a dozen regional authors.