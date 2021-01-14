Punxsutawney, PA (15767)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. Snow mixing in. High 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.