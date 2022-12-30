PUNXSUTAWNEY — When we last left Joe Taylor, he had written a book about his career in the radio industry, including in Punxsutawney, where he was the general manager at WPXZ.
Now, Taylor has written another book, which may sound like a cookbook even though it isn’t.
“A Pepper and Egg Sandwich on American Bread” is not about food.
Taylor said it’s about growing up in the only Italian family in his neighborhood.
“No other kid in my grammar school had a vowel after their name,” Taylor said.
Taylor said the book contains snapshots of their lives, the history, the love and the conflicts.
“One thing I learned in reading my book to people is that notably Italians relate to it, but so do other ethnic groups, the people who came over from southern and Eastern Europe in the late 1800s and early 1900s,” he said.