PINE CREEK TWP. — Fair season keeps rolling on this week with the Jefferson County Fair running July 17-23.
Fair board secretary Toni Facchine said, “We have a lot going on right now. We are going to have an extremely large amount of vendors. We have a building that is dedicated to having a lot of fun, we are having a white-water rafting company here with some kayaks. The barns are full, we have lots of animals coming. The gates open every day at 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on Saturday when the gates open at 11 a.m. The carnival rides operate every day, Monday through Friday, at 5 p.m. and on Saturday at 1 p.m. There are a lot of really unique things happening this year. We will be awarding the fair person of the year on Monday at 4 p.m. Hopefully you’ll be able to come out and join us,” Facchine said.