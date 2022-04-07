PINE CREEK TWP. — The Jefferson County Fair keeps shaping up for this summer. Fresh off the announcement that this year’s festivities will feature a concert by Colt Ford, the fair authority released its plans for the annual general exhibits Thursday.
The fair outlined its rules for the poster contest, a number of baking contests, the baby contest and the scholarship program.
Entry forms and detailed information on all contests are available by visiting the fair’s website, www.jeffcofair.com, or emailing generalexhibits@gmail.com.