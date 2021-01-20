As Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States Wednesday, the chairman of the Jefferson County Democratic Committee said he has plenty of work to do now that Donald Trump's four-year run has ended.
“We're glad our Democratic process held up and our duly elected official was elected,” John Huot said. “And hopefully we can move on to something more normal. And we have plenty of problems to tackle with COVID and filling the vacancies left by the Trump administration.”
