The 2021 holiday season will feature a special performance at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Fisher Auditorium, Performing Arts Center, when IUP Dance Theater, IUP Symphony Orchestra, the Mahoning Valley Ballet and guests present the perennial favorite, “A Journey to the Land of Sweets,” featuring excerpts from “The Nutcracker.”
Music direction is under Dr. Alexandra Dee, and the show is directed by Joan E. Van Dyke.
Van Dyke and Company, with the Mahoning Valley Ballet, will also be performing “A Journey to the Land of Sweets” on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Jackson Theater in Punxsutawney.