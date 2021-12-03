PUNXSUTAWNEY — Is there something strange in our neighborhood? The folks over at The Travel Channel’s “Destination Fear” seem to think so, as they will debut a new episode of their show tonight dedicated to exploring the old Adrian Hospital/Wellington Heights building and investigating reports that ghosts and other spectral entities roam its abandoned halls.
For those who are unfamiliar with “Destination Fear,” the show features brother and sister Dakota and Chelsea Laden, as well as friends Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder traveling the nation in search of haunted places, which they then explore. Each team member picks a different place, and there is a bit of a friendly rivalry as they try to outdo each other to pick the creepiest locales. For this episode, it was Wiseman’s turn to pick.
The episode premieres at 9 p.m. tonight on Discovery+ and the Travel Channel.