Holly Tour 2022 preview

Here are some of the sights you might see if you join the annual Holly Tour from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The annual Holly Tour will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Holly Tour is a self-guided tour of participating homes, a church, and two bed and breakfasts. Ticket holders will receive the addresses and locations of these places, and they are welcome to go and visit each one to see the holiday decorations inside and out. Some locations will also have refreshments. Every location will stamp the ticket, and purchasers will also be eligible to win a gift basket. The event benefits the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center.

