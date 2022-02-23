BROOKVILLE — The community of Brookville has a chance to peruse pieces of history, 6,000 of them to be exact, as the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library will house five volumes of Ernest Hemingway’s unpublished letters as part of WPSU’S community engagement pilot program.
Carolyn Donaldson, community engagement manager for WPSU, said this project is intended to build up and give better outreach to the communities served by WPSU.
“We are making these library presentations to be able to give better outreach to the 24 counties that we serve. This was a project that was started by PBS, and we were able to get the books out there. We want to thank the community leaders and residents in Brookville who have stepped up and told us what the big issues are, what do we need to keep doing better. Public media exists to share stories and strengthen communities. That’s part of our mission,” Donaldson said.