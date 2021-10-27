DUBOIS — Have you ever heard a strange noise in the middle of the night? Have you ever experienced feelings of dread in your basement or attic? Have you or someone you know ever seen a spook, specter or ghost? Well, for John Zaffis, who gave a presentation on the paranormal on Tuesday night, such things are his day-to-day.
Zaffis is a paranormal investigator with 49 years of experience in the field. He is the nephew of Ed and Lorraine Warren, famed paranormal investigators who became household staples names thanks to “The Conjuring” movie series. He has appeared in a variety of television shows, including his own, titled “The Haunted Collector” and he has authored several books on the paranormal.
Zaffis gave a presentation that touched on a variety of paranormal topics, from his own investigations to the electronic voice projection phenomena, to the dark world of demonic possession.