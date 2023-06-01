BROOKVILLE — The Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Brookville held its opening weekend in May, with many chances to experience the museum in store from now until the fall.
The museum is the “World’s Largest Cadillac Collection,” with over 75 fully restored Cadillacs from 1903 to today.
Dr. Steve Greenberg, owner of the museum and the collection, said, “We had a good turn out for the car show. We have shows coming up the third weekend of every month. It is the largest collection of single mark vehicles in the country, maybe the world. Only Cadillacs, there are 76 Cadillacs in the collection. They are mostly different years, running from 1903 to relatively contemporary,” Greenberg said.