Greenberg Cadillac Museum

The Greenberg Cadillac Museum had its opening weekend in May, with many dates still to come. The museum is the largest collection of Cadillacs in the world. Pictured here is Dr. Steve Greenberg with his collection.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — The Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Brookville held its opening weekend in May, with many chances to experience the museum in store from now until the fall.

The museum is the “World’s Largest Cadillac Collection,” with over 75 fully restored Cadillacs from 1903 to today. 

Tags

Recommended for you