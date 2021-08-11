Fights at the Fair
Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

It was quite the main event at the Sykesville Ag & Youth Fair on Wednesday during Fights at the Fair. Fighters from across Pennsylvania, Maryland and Ohio came out to hold the exhibition and get a few shots in. (Pictured) Jason Molina and Anthony Drummond size each other up. Today’s fair schedule features ATV and dirt bike drag racing beginning at 7 p.m.

