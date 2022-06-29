PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s that time of year again folks, as Festival in the Park rolls around once again next week. The festival will feature a variety of activities and bands, bringing fun for the whole family.
Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce president Katie Laska said, “With the cost of gas right now, it’s a great time to go out to something local every day. There’s something to do every day and night. It’s a free event, with kids games and bouncy houses for the kids. Come out and listen to the music. We will not have the fence up this year, so everything will be open. You can bring your chairs early and come back to listen to the music. It’s a nice family atmosphere, the kids can just enjoy themselves. It’s an atmosphere for all ages.”